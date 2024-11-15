Orlando Pride host NSWL semifinal against the Kansas City Current; Watch game live on WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — After winning their first playoff game against the Chicago Red Stars 4-1, the Orlando Pride are set to host the Kansas City Current in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs on Sunday at 3 p.m. on WFTV.

The Pride look to keep the momentum of their NWSL Shield season going, with another win and advancing to the NWSL championship.

MVP finalists Barbra Banda and Marta led the way in their first-round matchup, both scoring goals, with Banda scoring twice.

The Pride are 1-0-1 in their two regular-season matchups against the Current, winning their first game 2-1 and drawing 0-0 in their second matchup.

“Our coach [Seb Hines] is always telling us that champions always win in the dressing room, so the morale with this team was so high even before the game. We set the tone high because we wanted to win this game, and it was important for us to win. We are looking forward to the next game,” said Forward Barbra Banda.

Kick-off is at INTER&CO Stadium at 3:00 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.

