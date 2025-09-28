Ford recalls over 115K trucks for steering defect, causing loss of control

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ford is recalling over 115,000 trucks due to a defect that could cause drivers to lose control.

The recall affects the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Regulators have identified a problem with the upper shaft of the steering column, which could detach and lead to loss of vehicle control.

Owners of the affected trucks can have the defective part replaced for free at a Ford dealership.

You can check to see if your particular vehicle is affected by a recall HERE .

