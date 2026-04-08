Former Central Florida police officer’s death row execution on hold

RAIFORD, Fla. — Florida’s fifth death row execution of the year is on hold.

James Duckett was scheduled to be executed on March 31.

However, the Florida Supreme Court stepped in, issuing a stay while the DNA evidence is reviewed.

The results of the DNA testing were inconclusive.

Justices are now asking for more legal arguments, which pushed the case past the original warrant.

The original warrant has now expired, and it is still unclear if or when a new execution date will be set.

When asked about next steps, the governor’s office said, “Stay tuned.”

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