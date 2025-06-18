Former central Florida teacher running for US Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former teacher-turned-political hopeful is throwing his hat in the ring once again, this time for one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats.

Democrat Josh Weil announced he is running to unseat Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in 2026.

Moody was appointed to the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Marco Rubio joined the Trump administration as secretary of state.

Weil, a former math and science teacher, previously ran a special election campaign against now-U.S. Rep. Randy Fine in April. He raised nearly $14 million in that campaign.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group