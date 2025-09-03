Former Florida House speaker running for governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner has announced his gubernatorial campaign.

Renner, a Republican, aims to succeed Ron DeSantis as governor in the 2026 election. DeSantis has reached his term limit after two terms.

“As a legislator and Speaker of the House, I stood with Ron DeSantis to brand our state the Free State of Florida. I’m running for Governor so that when the DeSantis era comes to an end, we can defend our victories and solve the challenges that remain” Renner said in his announcement.

Renner was the House speaker from 2022–24.

