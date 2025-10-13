Former Kissimmee police officer to be sentenced in excessive force case Monday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A former Kissimmee Police Department officer will be sentenced on Monday, October 12th.

Andrew Baseggio pleaded guilty in a 2023 use-of-force case. In released bodycam footage, Baseggio is seen kneeing the suspect multiple times in the face, which required dental work.

Baseggio was also accused of witness tampering and falsifying his report. If found guilty, he faced 40 years in prison. However, with his plea agreement, his maximum sentence is 24 months.

Baseggio was first suspended, then relieved of his duties after a grand jury indicted him.

“Baseggio entered the home without a warrant and used force that was not consistent with the Kissimmee Police Department’s use of force policy to take a man into custody, resulting in serious bodily injury to the man,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The state presented sufficient evidence to a grand jury to secure a six-count indictment against Officer Baseggio.”

The grand jury proceedings eventually showed more than 15 cases of excessive force which led to several officers resigning including the resignation of former Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland.

