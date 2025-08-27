Former NFL star Jay Cutler sentenced to jail for DUI

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler will soon be heading to jail.

ABC News reports Cutler has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.

That charge stemmed from a crash in Tennessee in October 2024.

Cutler will have to serve four days behind bars.

He will also pay a fine and spend a year without his Tennessee driver’s license while on supervised probation, according to TMZ.

A separate gun charge related to the incident was dropped.

Cutler began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos back in 2006.

He spent most of his time leading the Chicago Bears and also played one season with the Miami Dolphins before he retired in 2017.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group