Former Ocala nonprofit head accused of fraud, grand theft scheme

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said a former nonprofit executive director has been arrested for organized fraud and grand theft.

Dennis Grundy, the former Executive Director of Open Arms Village, was arrested on June 20.

Grundy is accused of defrauding the nonprofit organization through unauthorized checks, fraudulent credit card and PayPal transactions, and manipulated financial records.

Officers said an investigation revealed that between 2023 and 2025, Grundy carried out an organized scheme to defraud the nonprofit by misusing funds and altering financial documents to mislead board members.

Grundy now faces felony charges, including grand theft of $100,000 or more and organized fraud of $50,000 or more.

