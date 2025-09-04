Former Orange County deputy accused of killing estranged wife to seek bond from jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Orange County deputy Anthony Shea is expected in court Thursday morning.

Shea is facing charges related to the death of his estranged wife, Ellie Shea.

Initially, her death was thought to be a suicide, but a recording on her phone shifted the investigation to a homicide case.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina expressed sorrow over the loss, stating, “It’s devastating to know we will never again be on the receiving end of Ellie’s kindness or warm smile.”

The case took a turn when investigators discovered a recording on Ellie Shea’s phone.

It captured Anthony Shea telling his child, “She’s sleeping,” shortly after a text was sent from Ellie’s phone to him.

Investigators allege that Anthony Shea sent the text himself to create a false alibi.

Anthony Shea reportedly waited 40 minutes before calling 911, further raising suspicions about the circumstances of Ellie’s death.

Friday’s court hearing is expected to be in person. Anthony Shea hopes the judge will allow him to bond out of jail.

In a related development, Anthony Shea’s first wife is expected to speak, claiming she had warned Ellie about potential dangers years ago.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group