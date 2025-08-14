Former St. Cloud police officer gets prison time for gun trafficking scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former St. Cloud police officer is going to federal prison for his role in a gun trafficking scheme.

Michael Adrian Nieto,31, was sentenced to three years for dealing in firearms without a license. He pleaded guilty in February.

According to the Justice Department, Nieto repeatedly purchased and resold firearms to multiple people. Among them was Ernesto Vazquez, described as a key member of a criminal conspiracy that smuggled hundreds of firearms to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Haiti.

Prosecutors say Nieto used police databases to provide sensitive and confidential information to Vazquez.

Prosecutors say Nieto bought at least 58 firearms between June 6, 2022 and Sept. 4, 2024.

He later admitted to buying and reselling guns, including to Vazquez despite knowing that Vazquez was getting those weapons to third parties. Nieto also admitted that Vazquez had provided him with illegal items, including a machine gun conversion device.

Vazquez previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic firearms and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

