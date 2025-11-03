Former Volusia County deputy charged in check fraud scheme

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Douglas Meyer, a former deputy of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, faces charges of orchestrating an organized scheme to defraud through a check kiting operation involving credit unions.

Meyer, 37, reportedly took advantage of the delay in check clearing by issuing bad checks between different credit unions, gaining access to funds prior to processing. A credit union reported these frauds in September, leading to an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood stated, “My goal is to make sure he’s held accountable and never works in law enforcement again.”

Meyer was employed by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office from 2020 to 2024, with a brief return in 2024 before resigning in August. During his scheme, he even showed up at a credit union in uniform to ask for the release of holds on his deposited checks.

According to Sheriff Chitwood, Meyer surrendered last night following the investigation that resulted in felony charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group