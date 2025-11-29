Four Central Florida teams advance to state semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four Central Florida high school football teams are still alive after Friday night’s action in the state quarterfinals.

Lake Mary beat DeLand to advance to the Class 7A state semifinals.

Jones took down Lake Wales to advance to the Class 4A state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season.

Bishop Moore beat Eau Gallie 31-28 to get back to the 3A state semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Cocoa beat Bradford 17-10 in the Class 2A bracket. The Tigers continue their quest for a fourth straight state championship.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group