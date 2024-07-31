Four injured in laundromat explosion, Ocala Fire Rescue says

OCALA, Fla. — Four people were injured during an explosion at an Ocala laundromat on Tuesday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Ocala Police Department currently have NE 25th Avenue and NE 14th Street shut down following the explosion.

Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Electric Utility, and TECO Gas Company are on scene.

Read: FWC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service form plan to help “confused” sea turtles in Flagler County

A cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

WFTV News has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest updates on this incident.

Read: Marion County deputies arrest 33 men accused of trying to meet children for sex

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group