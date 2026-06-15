Free child ID kits to be distributed to 400,000 families in South Florida

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A new child safety initiative will distribute 400,000 free child identification kits to families in South Florida.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined advocates, law enforcement and local elected officials Monday to announce the launch of the regional effort.

The National Child Identification Program kits will be distributed to families in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Collier counties.

“If a child goes missing, information obtained by this kit can make all the difference in bringing them home,” Wasserman Schultz said in a news release.

The kits allow parents and guardians to record a child’s physical characteristics, fingerprints and DNA information on identification cards that are kept at home.

Officials said the information can be given to authorities if a child goes missing.

Wasserman Schultz was joined by representatives from the Children’s Services Council of Broward, LifeNet4Families, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, United Way of Broward County, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and other local organizations.

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