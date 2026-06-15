Volusia County’s 2026 sea turtle nesting season sets new record

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has had an exciting beginning to its 2026 sea turtle nesting season, with 695 nests spotted as of June 11. This number is a wonderful milestone, far exceeding the previous record for this time of year on the county’s beautiful beaches.

Volusia County staff and sea turtle monitoring partners share that the current nest count far exceeds the 444 nests reported by June 11, 2023.

This wonderful season has now concluded with an incredible record-breaking total of 1,516 nests!

Volusia County 2026 sea turtle nesting season Volusia County's 2026 sea turtle nesting season sets a historic start with 695 nests, surpassing previous records. Stay updated on nesting activity.

Several species of sea turtles, including loggerhead, green and leatherback, return to Volusia County’s beaches annually to nest.

The community can stay updated on sea turtle nesting activity throughout the season by visiting www.volusiaseaturtles.org.

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