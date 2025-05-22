Free meals available for Florida kids this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the school year wrapping up next week, now’s the time to find out where children can get a free meal.

Summer BreakSpot is offering no-cost meals all summer. Free breakfasts, lunches, suppers and snacks will be available at various locations throughout the state for youths under 18years old and younger.

Summer BreakSpot says there is no application necessary and walk-ins are welcome. No ID is required.

Click here to find a serving location near you.

