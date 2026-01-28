Freeze warning issued as Central Florida faces record-breaking cold

ORLANDO, Fla. — A freeze warning has been issued for Central Florida, as temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees or lower this weekend, with Orlando forecast to reach a record low of 25 degrees.

Current afternoon temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s, but a significant winter storm is on the way, bringing the coldest air the region has experienced since December 2010.

The freeze warning indicates that residents should prepare for potential damage to crops and unprotected plants, as temperatures will drop to freezing levels overnight.

While milder temperatures are forecasted for tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid-60s to 70s, the weekend will bring a stark contrast with frigid conditions.

Morning temperatures on Sunday are expected to plummet into the 20s across Central Florida, leading to a state-wide hard freeze.

The anticipated record-breaking cold in Orlando will affect daily activities and potentially disrupt outdoor plans.

On Sunday afternoon, the high temperature is expected to only reach the 40s, with strong winds exacerbating the cold.

Residents are advised to stay alert for updates from local weather services and take necessary precautions against the cold temperatures this weekend.

