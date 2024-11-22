Friday: Cold-weather shelter set to open in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Temperatures in parts of Central Florida will drop into the 30s Friday night.

With the first blast of cold weather in many months, officials in Flagler County are making a warm place to stay available for those who need it.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, The Sheltering Tree will open a cold weather shelter.

Organizers said anyone without heat during the cold snap is welcome there.

The shelter will be set up at the Rock Transformation Center, located at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell.

It will remain open until 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s not even Thanksgiving and we are getting hit with a cold snap. We urge anyone without adequate housing or adequate heat to come to the cold-weather shelter,” Flagler County Health and Human Services Director Joseph Hegedus said.

Cots and meals will be provided courtesy of The Sheltering Tree and the Rock Transformation Center.

Flagler County added that it will provide bus service for those needing a ride to the shelter.

Times and locations for the bus routes are as follows:

East side of the county

Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

West side of the county

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

For more information about the cold-weather shelter, call The Sheltering Tree at 386-437-3258.

