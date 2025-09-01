FSU linebacker’s father asks for prayers after shooting leaves son in critical condition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University football player Ethan Pritchard is in critical condition after being shot near Tallahassee on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred while Pritchard, a Seminole County High School graduate, was driving his aunt home from a family gathering. The incident took place near Havana Heights Apartments, about 25 minutes from FSU’s campus.

“Just ask the community and everybody for their prayers,” said Earl Pritchard, Ethan’s father, who was by his son’s side in the intensive care unit.

Earl Pritchard said his son was shot in the back of the head. He is described as in critical but stable condition.

Earl Pritchard said Ethan is heavily sedated, and doctors are waiting for the swelling in his head to decrease before assessing the damage from the gunshot wound.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation but has not released details about the shooter or a possible motive.

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell expressed his support, saying, “Obviously an extremely tragic event for the young man. I had the chance to be there last night with his dad and family.”

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman is a linebacker for the Seminoles. Hailing from Sanford, he was a three-star recruit for Florida State University and had committed to the team during his junior year at Seminole High, where he played as a linebacker

He was recently on the sidelines during FSU’s victory against Alabama.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group