Full law enforcement honors for Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A procession of law enforcement officers led way to the Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for 28-year-old Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link.

The procession traveled US Highway 27 to the Real Life Christian Church in Clermont.

At the front, deputy link’s widow, Brittany Link, looked to be taking in the overwhelming support of this community.

Read: WATCH: Memorial service for Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link

The family was met with an Honor Guard who lined the walkways to make way for the family to enter the service.

Also in attendance, Deputy Harold Howell, carrying his arm in a sling. He was also shot in the ambush and released from the hospital this week.

“It’s been a very hard week,” Lt. John Herrell, with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said. “This has been a nightmare.”

Read: UCF partners with Lake County to provide mental health support to deputies

The service was open to the public which is why members from the Warthog Motorcycle Club from Daytona Beach decided to pay their respects.

“We’ve all been on this job,” a club member said. “We’ve all been on this job, most of us are retired but we’ve all been on this job. One way or the other.”

Retired law enforcement, fire fighters, and corrections officers who collected more than $1,000 to donate to the link family.

WATCH: Procession held for Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty

“Cause it’s just a sad thing when a man loses his life doing his job,” another club member said. “We’re just here to support the blue. That’s what we do. This is family to us.”

Support and strength of a community that will keep his memory alive forever.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group