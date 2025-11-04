Full Sail University to open drone innovation center in December

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Full Sail University is set to open the Full Sail University Drone Innovation Center in December, located on its Winter Park campus.

The new indoor educational facility will support students in programs such as Simulation Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Science, as part of the university’s focus on entertainment media and emerging technologies.

“In listening to the pulse of industries that our alumni serve, we’re expanding our emerging technologies and entertainment media education and on-campus facilities to further incorporate the use, research, and study of drone technology,” stated Haifa Maamar, PhD, Executive Director of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University.

The Drone Innovation Center, spanning over 7,870 square feet, will feature multiple purpose-built rooms designed to support drone innovation and education.

Full Sail University has also launched a student-led Drone Club and hosts the headquarters of the United States National Drone Association, reinforcing its role as a hub for drone technology.

