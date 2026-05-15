$22.1M project to improve safety and traffic flow on Buenaventura Boulevard

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Construction finally begins today on a $22.1 million project to improve safety and traffic flow along Buenaventura Boulevard in Osceola County. For neighbors and business owners who have waited years for relief, the work brings both hope and headaches.

The project targets a corridor that carries about 37,000 vehicles a day, far more than it was designed for. A 2020 Florida Department of Transportation study rated the road a failing grade for safety. Now, crews are set to start the first phase of improvements between Simpson Road and Osceola Parkway.

BVL Upgrade map

Rosario, owner of La Caribeña Restaurante Mini Market at Buenaventura and Simpson, has served Latin food at her location for 19 years. Her business sits right where construction starts this Sunday. She knows the road work will make it harder for customers to reach her, but she is trying to stay optimistic.

“That will get a big impact, because people come in, you know, for lunch, breakfast, lunch, dinner, whatever time they want,” Rosario said.

The overhaul includes two separate efforts. The first focuses on safety upgrades like better signals and pedestrian access from Florida Parkway to Osceola Parkway. The second phase, called a Complete Streets redesign, adds two roundabouts at Trotter’s Circle and Florida Parkway, a 12-foot shared path for walkers and bikers, and flashing beacons at crosswalks. The goal is to slow traffic and make the corridor safer for everyone.

BVL Upgrade map

Osceola County says most construction work will happen at night to reduce disruption for local businesses. Still, drivers should expect lane changes, detours, and delays through summer 2028, when the full project is scheduled to finish.

Rosario acknowledges the short-term struggle but believes the end result will be worth it. “that will be a pain sometimes by the time that they are fixing it, but by the time that they finished will be great,” she said.

County officials note that the 2020 safety study highlighted the urgent need for these changes. With traffic volumes continuing to rise, the improvements aim to prevent crashes and create a more balanced roadway for cars, bikes, and pedestrians.

For now, Rosario plans to keep serving her community through the construction. She hopes regulars and new customers will find a way through the cones to keep supporting her business.

Drivers using Buenaventura Boulevard should watch for updated signage and allow extra travel time starting this weekend. Project updates and detour maps are available on the Osceola County website.

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