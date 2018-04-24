0 Funeral to be held for Gilchrist County deputies gunned down in Trenton

BELL, Fla. - A funeral will be held Tuesday in the small town of Bell for two Gilchrist County deputies who were gunned down in a Chinese restaurant.

The services for Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, are being held at Bell High School, about 10 miles north from Trenton where the deputies were killed Thursday.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Gilchrist County deputies gunned down in line of duty

A series of vigils have been held across North Central Florida to commemorate the deputies since their murder.

"Tonight is about remembering the heroes. It's about loving the families," said Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlow at vigil Friday. "So it is hard to fight off the rage, but tonight is about loving who's here in front of us."

Read: Vigil held for ‘Best of the best:' 2 Florida deputies shot, killed at restaurant

A man fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot the two Florida deputies, said Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

Schultz said the deputies were getting food at the Ace China restaurant when the shooter walked up to the building and fired at them through a window. Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead outside the business.

Schultz said he had nothing to say about the "coward" gunman, who he believes acted alone. He also could not say how the gunman died.

“The world is full of cowards and the world is full of heroes. We need to highlight those heroes and what they gave,” Schultz said.

The service will be livestreamed on wftv.com



© 2018 Cox Media Group.