Future of MLB in Orlando dims as key investors withdraw from ‘Dreamers’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The future of Major League Baseball in Orlando faces uncertainty after key investors have withdrawn from a proposed team.

Rick Workman, previously an anchor investor for the Orlando Dreamers, has shifted his focus to a deal to purchase the Tampa Bay Rays and keep them in Tampa.

Additionally, attorney John Morgan has pulled his $300 million investment from the Orlando effort, citing concerns that the group may use Orlando as leverage for a better deal in Tampa.

Morgan told the Orlando Business Journal that he believes the group will seek a sweetheart deal in Tampa while using Orlando as a bargaining chip.

The announcement of Workman’s departure from the Orlando Dreamers’ investment group comes as a surprise, given his previous commitment as a major financial backer.

Morgan’s withdrawal further complicates the efforts to establish a Major League Baseball team in Orlando, as his investment was a significant portion of the funding.

The group behind the Orlando effort is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday.

