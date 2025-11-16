FWC requests dismissal of bear hunt lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has requested a judge to dismiss the lawsuit seeking to prevent the bear hunt scheduled for December.

In September, Bear Warriors United, a conservation group, filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary injunction to stop the hunt, which could kill as many as 172 bears in four Florida regions.

The commission claims that the lawsuit infringes on its legally granted authority to oversee wildlife management within the state.

The commission has submitted documents asking Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey to dismiss the lawsuit and reject the temporary injunction requested by Bear Warriors United.

