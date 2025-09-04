FWC seeks public input on proposed green iguana rule changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking to update its rules regarding wild green iguanas and wants to hear from the public.

Starting September 4, 2025, FWC is hosting a series of virtual public meetings to gather feedback on proposed changes that could impact the use of wild-caught green iguanas for sale, exhibition, or research purposes.

The goal is to allow secure and reasonable cage options for the iguanas.

The first meeting is tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and two additional sessions are scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

