Gabrielle now a Category 1 Hurricane, could strengthen significantly Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gabrielle remains a hurricane Sunday night but is forecast to intensify rapidly on Monday.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center said Gabrielle had winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 storm.

Rapid intensification is forecast, and Gabrielle is now forecast to be a major hurricane on Monday night.

The storm will turn northward on Monday and push northeastward by midweek.

Interests in Bermuda should continue to monitor Gabrielle in the coming days, as wind and rain impacts remain possible.

Gabrielle became the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, there are now two tropical waves to monitor.

The first is a tropical wave in the central open Atlantic. This system could organize more and become a tropical depression later this week.

This has a Medium Development Chance.

A second tropical wave is also being monitored closer to the Lesser Antilles.

This could organize some over the next couple of days, and it has a Low Development Chance.

