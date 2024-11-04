Gallon of gas could soon dip below $3, on average, in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices are dropping again in Florida.

AAA said on average, a gallon of regular has fallen close to the $3 mark in the Sunshine State.

AAA Florida average gas prices AAA said a gallon of gas in Florida costs about 13 cents less than a week ago. (AAA)

On Monday, the auto club reported several Central Florida counties had already dipped below that threshold.

Motorists in Orange, Osceola, Lake and Brevard can expect to see sub-$3 prices at the pump.

“Florida gas prices are at their lowest levels since January 2024,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Over the weekend, more than 60% of Florida filling stations had gas prices below $3 a gallon. There’s a good chance the state average dips below $3 a gallon in the coming days,” Jenkins added.

To keep tabs on gasoline prices in your zip code, click here.

