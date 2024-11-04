Soon-to-be Rafael could become hurricane in Gulf of Mexico over the next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to become our next named storm.

Soon-to-be Rafael will eventually track into the Gulf later this week.

The low-pressure area is moving north from the southern Caribbean.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Jamaica.

The storm is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane over the next several days.

Watch: “After Milton: Severe Weather Center 9 Special”

Thankfully, forecast tracks as of Monday morning are keeping the system to the west of Florida.

It could be in the central Gulf of Mexico by Friday night.

Read: Federal officials issue warning over rise in fake hurricane help scams

It’s unclear where it will inevitably go after that.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group