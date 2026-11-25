WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Families can book a private visit with Santa at Garden Theatre on Plant this December, with time for conversation and professional holiday photos.

DNA Productions, in partnership with the City of Winter Garden, announced the appointment-based experience Wednesday. Sessions for Dec. 9–12 are available through GardenTheatreonPlant.com.

Organizers said additional dates through Dec. 20 will open as sessions fill. A waitlist also is available.

What the package includes

Each $120 appointment includes:

A 10-minute Santa visit customized to the group.

Admission for up to eight people.

A personal online gallery of professional portraits and candid photos.

Ten digital photo downloads and one 5-by-7-inch print.

A phone stand for guests who want to record their visit.

Groups larger than eight must book two sessions. Additional digital images and prints will be available for purchase.

“We wanted to go beyond a simple meet and greet, giving families time to talk, laugh, sing, and share wishes with Santa,” said Dennis Morgan, executive creative director of DNA Productions.

How to book

The Santa visits are scheduled around the theater’s holiday production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

Tickets for both experiences are available through GardenTheatreonPlant.com, which directs purchases to DNA Productions’ ThunderTix ticketing page.

Dates, programming and prices are subject to change.

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