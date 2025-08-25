Gas prices fall as Labor Day approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have dropped 20 cents over the past 10 days, averaging $2.93 per gallon as Labor Day weekend approaches.

The drop in gas prices occurs as the summer travel season approaches its unofficial end. However, AAA warns that this decrease might not hold through the holiday weekend because of a pattern of changing prices.

“Gas prices are moving lower as the unofficial end of the summer travel season approaches,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

On Labor Day 2024, Florida gas prices averaged $3.30 per gallon, which is much higher than the current average. This year, prices are expected to stay lower than last year’s levels.

Gas prices fluctuate partly due to oil prices, with U.S. oil closing at $63.66 per barrel on Friday. AAA notes Florida gas prices decline for about 10 days before rebounding 10-20 cents.

Although gas prices are currently providing some relief to drivers, they could rise again. So, travelers might want to keep a close eye on prices as the holiday weekend approaches.

