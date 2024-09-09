Gas now under $3 a gallon at many Florida service stations: AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s something you probably haven’t seen in a while — a gallon of gas below the $3 mark.

AAA said it’s happening at near a quarter of Florida retailers — and that number is expected to grow.

On Sunday, the auto club reported a gallon of regular gas, on average, cost $3.16 in the Sunshine State.

But 23% of retailers were selling it at less than $3.

AAA said a big drop in the crude oil market prompted gasoline prices to tumble.

A gallon cost 15 cents less than a week earlier and 24 cents less than it did last month, according to AAA.

Looking back a year, Floridians are paying an average of 47 cents less per gallon.

And expect even better news in the coming days.

“Unless oil prices reverse course, gas prices should move even lower,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

