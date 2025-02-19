Ghost Particle is spotted by deep sea telescope in Mediterranean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scientists have reported that a neutrino detector in the Mediterranean Sea has spotted the most powerful “Ghost Particle” in history.

The spotted particle is said to be 30 times more powerful than any other active neutrino.

For reference, a Neutrino is a particle that spews from a star like the Sun, and trillions flow through our bodies every day.

High Energy Neutrino A sphere used to detect neutrinos is shown submerged in the Mediterranean Sea. (KM3NeT via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

They are named “Ghost Particles” because they are so minuscule that they are one of the most difficult particles to spot.

Scientists cannot even spot them when they are moving, only when they collide with other bits of matter.

The theory is that this particular “Ghost Particle” has come from a star from way outside the Milky Way Galaxy.

This particular detector was part of a deep-sea detector, which is part of a massive underwater observatory being built.

High Energy Neutrino Scientists prepare to lower equipment used to detect neutrinos into the Mediterranean Sea. (Paschal Coyle, KM3NeT via AP) (Paschal Coyle/AP)

This story was made in collaboration with The Associated Press; you can view the original story HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group