Girl, 13, with autism is missing from Altamonte Springs, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department needs your help to find a missing teenager with autism.

Officers say 13-year-old Rachael Scott was last seen in the area of Wymore Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Her family said she’s not familiar with that area.

Police describe Scott as:

Age: 13 years

Height: 5 ft. 2 in.

Weight: 137 lbs.

Hair: Black, curly

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Last seen carrying pink backpack with strawberry design

If you see her, call 911 or Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a Missing Child Alert for Scott.

Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 13yo Rachael Scott, last seen in the area of the 230th block of Wymore Road in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rachael's hair may be slicked back, and she may be carrying a pink backpack with strawberries on…

