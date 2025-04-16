Local

Girl, 13, with autism is missing from Altamonte Springs, police say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department needs your help to find a missing teenager with autism.

Officers say 13-year-old Rachael Scott was last seen in the area of Wymore Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Her family said she’s not familiar with that area.

Police describe Scott as:

  • Age: 13 years
  • Height: 5 ft. 2 in.
  • Weight: 137 lbs.
  • Hair: Black, curly
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Clothing: Last seen carrying pink backpack with strawberry design

If you see her, call 911 or Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a Missing Child Alert for Scott.

