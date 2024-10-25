Good end of the work week forecasts will roll into the weekend as well

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a nice end to the work week, and the pleasant weather will continue into the weekend.

Just a few clouds are expected tonight, with dry conditions. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will again feature plenty of sun and dry weather. It will be a touch warm once again, with highs back in the mid 80s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, Oct. 25 (WFTV)

More cloud cover will arrive Sunday, but the dry conditions should prevail. The warm weather will continue to close out the weekend, with highs in the mid 80s.

Moisture from the Atlantic begins to push into the area to start next week. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a few showers. Temps will be in the low 80s.

Daily rain chances are expected for next week, but a washout is not expected. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s.

