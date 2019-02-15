0 Gov. DeSantis announces plan to eliminate wait list for scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by an Orlando school on Friday to announce his plans to end the waitlist for the Florida tax credit scholarship.

The program provides money for low-income students to attend private schools and currently has roughly 13,000 students on the waitlist.

During his visit to Calvary City Christian Academy, the governor announced his solution, a new program called the equal opportunity scholarship.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

He said the proposal would cost between $90 million and $100 million and would be funded by the state, but it could be a hybrid of some of the programs already in place.

The existing tax credit scholarship is funded by private entities, whose contributions to the program earn them a tax credit.

Roughly 100,000 students participate in the program, but administrators said they've reached a cap on contributions, while demand for the program has grown.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

“This is trying to bring opportunity to everyone, regardless of income, regardless of race or ethnicity, and I think it'd been a really great success for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

This year, the scholarship pays out between $6,500 and $7,100 per student.

The governor said the payouts for his proposed program would be similar.

The scholarship has faced legal challenges in the past, including from the state teachers union, but the governor said this proposal would be structured differently and that he isn’t worried about that.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.