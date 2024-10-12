Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton damage in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — As Florida begins cleaning up what destructive Hurricane Milton left behind, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a briefing about the state’s recovery efforts.

The governor will speak on Saturday morning from Plant City.

DeSantis will be joined by:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m.

