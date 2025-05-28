Gov. DeSantis signs animal rights bill ‘Trooper’s Law’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the “Trooper’s Law bill that makes it illegal to leave your pet behind and tied up during a natural disaster evacuation.

The bill is named after the Bull Terrier who was tied to a fence on I-75 near Tampa during Hurricane Milton.

A Florida Highway Patrol rescued the dog, who later got the name Trooper.

The penalty for violating the law is up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group