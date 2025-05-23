Local

Gov. DeSantis to speak at homeschool convention in Osceola County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Immigration Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference about a recent immigration enforcement operation, at the South Florida office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Miramar, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to speak in Osceola County on Friday.

The governor will give remarks at the Florida Parent Educators Association’s annual homeschool convention.

The event is taking place at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.

DeSantis is planning to address the event around 8:40 a.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

