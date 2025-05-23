Gov. DeSantis to speak at homeschool convention in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to speak in Osceola County on Friday.

The governor will give remarks at the Florida Parent Educators Association’s annual homeschool convention.

The event is taking place at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.

DeSantis is planning to address the event around 8:40 a.m.

