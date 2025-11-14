Government reopens after record-long shutdown, but SNAP uncertainty remains for many Floridians

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After a record-long 43 days of the federal government shutdown, operations are slowly resuming. But millions of Floridians who rely on food assistance are still waiting for help to arrive.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Central Florida who use SNAP benefits have not received them for weeks. Statewide, an estimated 2.9 million Floridians remain uncertain about when their accounts will be funded, according to data from the USDA.

The USDA, which oversees the SNAP program, says states should receive the money within 24 hours of the government reopening. The bigger question is how long it will take for that funding to reach the people who need it most.

Throughout the shutdown, United Against Poverty Orlando (UP Orlando) has been offering $20 grocery vouchers to people without SNAP benefits. Their income-based grocery store remained packed Thursday as residents tried to stretch what little support they had.

Orlando resident Lisa Miller filled out a $20 voucher as she shopped for about a week’s worth of groceries. She hopes it lasts until her SNAP benefits are reinstated.

“I could eat tuna every day. I’m simple, I’m easy,” said Miller. “I would rather somebody else get it who needs it more than I do. But unfortunately, hey, I got to eat too.”

Miller said she spent weeks praying for the government to reopen. Although it has finally arrived, uncertainty remains about how people will afford their next meal.

Nancy Fleming, a Winter Garden resident, brought her daughters and elderly aunt to shop at UP Orlando’s income-qualified grocery store.

“We don’t know when, and we don’t know how much we’re going to end up getting, if it’s going to be our full allotment again or if they’re going to just trickle in a few dollars,” said Fleming.

Fleming receives disability benefits and SNAP and works part-time as a security guard at a local hotel. Without food assistance, she says she’s had to make difficult decisions.

“It was trying to get Peter to pay Paul, and which bill do we pay in order to eat?” Fleming said.

Once federal funds reach the state, Florida’s Department of Children and Families will disburse funds to SNAP recipients.

The department has not responded to Channel 9’s questions about a timeline for when SNAP funds will return to accounts.

On the department’s website, a prior statement to SNAP recipients in part reads:

“To ensure you can receive benefits as quickly as possible once federal funding resumes, you should continue to maintain your eligibility for the program by meeting all work-related activities and tasks, including job search training, supervised job search, and basic education are strongly encouraged to stay engaged and complete assigned tasks.

If you have already submitted an application or renewal, there is no need to reapply – doing so will slow down the processing of your benefits.”

Non-profit partners told Channel 9 it is likely to take several days before funds are fully disbursed to recipients.

In the meantime, UP Orlando states that it will continue to provide weekly vouchers for SNAP households and access to emergency pantries until benefits are restored.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group