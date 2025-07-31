Grand opening celebration for Downtown Park Circuit in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Downtown Lake Mary is set to host a grand opening event this Friday at the Lake Mary Community for the Downtown Park Circuit.

The event will be on August 1st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lake Mary Community Center, offering a morning filled with music, food, and family activities.

The event will feature a live DJ, local food trucks, face painting, balloon art, and temporary glitter tattoos. Attendees can participate in the Downtown Park Circuit, with the first 100 finishers receiving a free exclusive event t-shirt.

Participants can pick up a Stamp Card at the Parks & Recreation Booth to explore the new Downtown Park Circuit.

Parking is available at the Lake Mary Events Center Grass Lot, behind the Community Center, and on nearby streets.

However, E Wilbur Ave will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., so attendees are advised to plan accordingly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group