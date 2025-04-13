Great weather to round out the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a very pleasant Saturday, more great weather is ahead to close the weekend on Sunday.

We will again see a heavy dose of sunshine and dry conditions. Sunday’s highs will be a touch warmer, in the low 80s.

WEEKEND WX AM 4-13-25

Warmer weather is on track to move in for the start of the work week. The sunny skies will continue Monday, with highs pushing into the upper 80s.

More warmth and quiet conditions are expected for Tuesday. Expect abundant sunshine, with highs Tuesday in the mid-80s.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night, bringing cooler air back into the area for midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

WEEKEND WX AM 4-13-25

Right now, Easter weekend looks dry and warm. The mostly sunny skies will continue, with temps for the holiday weekend in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEEKEND WX AM 4-13-25

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group