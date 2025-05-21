Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to honor Tuskegee Airmen hero with distinguished award

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority announced that Tuskegee Airman Flight Officer Daniel Keel will be the 2025 recipient of the Col. Joe Kittinger Award on June 28, 2025 28 during the annual Liberty Weekend concert at the Orlando International Airport.

Officer Keel was selected for the honor by a group of local veterans.

Officer Keel, who is out of Central Florida, is the only triple-rated Tuskegee Airman.

Drafted into service during World War II, Mr. Keel served his nation with courage and bravery during a time of conflict and racial discrimination.

“In honoring Flight Officer Daniel Keel, we not only recognize a trailblazer in American aviation, but we also pay tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit of all who have worn the uniform,” said Mr. Lyttle. “As a living embodiment of duty, dignity, and history, Mr. Keel’s selection for the Col. Joe Kittinger Award reflects the deep pride the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority holds in its legacy, and in the veterans whose service continues to uplift this nation.”

Officer Keel will be the 10th recipient of the Col. Joe Kittinger Award.

