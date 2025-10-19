Greater Orlando Aviation Authority hosts Food Drive for federal airport partners

, Fla. — The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) is hosting a Public Food Drive from October 20 to October 24 at Orlando Executive Airport to support federal airport partners affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The food drive helps airport and community workers facing financial hardships due to the government shutdown.

The public is urged to donate nonperishable food or $10 gift cards, preferably from Publix, Walmart, or Target.

You can drop off donations at Orlando Executive Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, between October 20 and October 24. GOAA is happy to report that numerous organizations and individuals have already contributed, highlighting our community’s strong support for this initiative.

A full list of acceptable donation items includes:

Meals in a can, dry milk, oatmeal, canned meats, canned vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, rice, toiletries, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, and pet supplies. This comprehensive list ensures that all aspects of daily needs are covered for those affected.

