Greater Orlando & Osceola County host third annual Homes Fore All charity golf tournament

, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County held its third annual Homes Fore All charity golf tournament to support and transform communities by tackling the housing crisis’s root causes.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on the generous support of individuals and businesses to work toward our vision of everyone having an affordable place to call home,” said Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County President and CEO Catherine Steck McManus.

Homes Fore All Golf Tournament 2025 Habitat Orlando & Osceola hosts third annual golf tournament to benefit affordable housing. (Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County/Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County)

Habitat Orlando & Osceola assists over 1,500 individuals annually through home construction, repairs, housing counseling, financial education classes, and various other programs.

The nonprofit has achieved recognition as one of the 40 “top producers” out of over 1,100 Habitat for Humanity International affiliates working in communities throughout the United States.

Homes Fore All Golf Tournament 2025 Habitat Orlando & Osceola hosts third annual golf tournament to benefit affordable housing. (Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County/Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County)

McManus continues, “Funds raised from our Homes Fore All golf tournament will help provide that stable foundation to foster health, opportunity, and progress for more of our community members.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group