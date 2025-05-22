Ground broken on new Apopka-area affordable housing complex

APOPKA, Fla. — Smiling, with camera shutters clicking, Orange County leaders picked up their golden shovels and threw some dirt onto a pile Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of one of the county’s biggest affordable housing projects to date.

Developers are finishing the site work for the Mira and Stillwaters. Combined, they will host 480 units at 1277 Plymouth Sorrento Rd. near Apopka.

The Mira will be a 300-unit complex for families making an average of $54,000 per year, though it will have rooms dedicated to both lower- and higher-income families. It will have a variety of apartment layouts from two to four bedrooms.

Stillwaters, on the shore of the lake behind the property, will be for people ages 62+ at approximately the same income level and will have 180 units available from one to three bedrooms.

The developer said the project was possible because of the relief they got through the county’s affordable housing trust fund, which helps give projects like this a leg up over market-rate housing.

“We’re probably approaching somewhere around 3000 units that have been built,” Mayor Jerry Demings said of the 30,000-unit goal he had when the fund was established. “For the first 10 years, it’s guaranteed that we will put a minimum of $160+ million dollars into the trust fund.”

Commissioner Christine Moore referenced the Goya and Amazon distribution centers down the road from the site, and said it would allow people to live close to their workplaces.

The units inside the complex will feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets, vinyl floors and granite countertops, the developer’s handout stated. The property will have a “resort-style” pool, grill station, electric vehicle charging and bicycle racks.

