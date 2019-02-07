Group home worker arrested years after woman with mental capacity of child gave birth

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A group home resident with the mental capacity of a small child gave birth in 2015, and an employee at the facility was arrested Tuesday.
Bridges CEO David Cook said he did not have enough evidence to fire Willie Shorter in 2015.
"There was no evidence, and we only fire someone if we observe abuse," he said. "Obviously, that person is fired as a result of an investigation."
The victim named three men as potential suspects when it was discovered she was pregnant, and her story changed multiple times, Cook said.
The Rockledge Police Department said there was not enough evidence to request a DNA sample at the time.
Last year, the victim said Shorter inappropriately touched her.
"She specifically mentioned this person," Cook said. "Again, we called DCF, called APD, Rockledge police."
Police said they later tested DNA, and the child's DNA profile was a 99.99 percent match to Shorter.
Cook said the Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the facility.
Channel 9's Ashley Edlund visited Shorter's home Thursday, but the person who answered the door said it was not a convenient time for him to speak with her.
