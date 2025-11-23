Local

Groveland to fight Kroger after sudden closure of 1,400-job facility

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

GROVELAND, Fla. — Groveland city leaders are preparing to fight for taxpayers’ money after Kroger announced the closure of its fulfillment center this week.

The facility, which had been operational for three years, created 1,400 jobs and was shut down due to unmet financial expectations, according to Kroger.

Groveland’s mayor stated he is working with attorneys to address the situation, as the city had waived hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees in exchange for targets that were supposed to be met over a 10-year span.

City leaders acknowledge that Kroger had met its targets until now, raising concerns about the sudden closure and its impact on the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read