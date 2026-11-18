ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is about to become the setting for millions of players’ next virtual adventure.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches Thursday, Nov. 19, taking players to Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, a setting inspired by Florida.

For people who live here, part of the appeal will be recognizing the landscape behind the fiction: coastal cities, island communities, wetlands and the contrasts between Florida’s tourist image and everyday life.

Rockstar Games’ official GTA VI website offers a look at the game’s characters, locations and trailers ahead of release.

Is GTA 6 set in Florida?

Grand Theft Auto Miami A blimp advertising the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game flies over the NASCAR Championship auto race Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Homestead Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier/AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The game takes place in Leonida, a fictional state loosely based on Florida. Its centerpiece, Vice City, is loosely based on Miami.

That distinction matters when comparing screenshots with real locations. The game presents a fictional world rather than a street-for-street recreation of Florida.

Vice City is only part of the setting

Rockstar’s official guide to Leonida introduces six destinations:

Vice City

Leonida Keys

Grassrivers

Port Gellhorn

Ambrosia

Mount Kalaga National Park

Together, those locations establish a setting that extends beyond the city at the center of the game.

Grand Theft Auto Miami The Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat basketball team, features signage for the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin) (Marta Lavandier/AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The Florida comparisons locals will recognize

The clearest broad comparison is Vice City’s relationship to Miami. Its coastal setting and urban imagery make South Florida the starting point for understanding the game’s world.

The Leonida Keys invite comparisons with Florida’s island chain, while Grassrivers evokes the state’s wetlands. Those are visual and geographic comparisons, rather than confirmation that every fictional location corresponds to a particular Florida community.

Other locations deserve more careful treatment. Online discussions have matched fictional towns and buildings with real places, but those identifications should be checked individually before being presented as confirmed inspirations.

Rockstar has published an extensive collection of official screenshots, giving viewers a way to explore the setting before playing.

Grand Theft Auto Miami The Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat basketball team, features signage for the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin) (Daniel Kozin/AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)

Is Orlando or Disney World in GTA 6?

Rockstar has not announced an Orlando counterpart among GTA VI’s named destinations.

Asked about Central Florida’s theme parks and the Space Coast, Rockstar’s senior vice president of environment art, Paul MacPherson, told Game Informer the team selects locations based on what serves the game.

“So, while we may not have those exact locations, everything we have is geared to getting that full Florida experience!” he said, according to Dexerto’s account of the interview.

That suggests players should not expect direct recreations of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando or Kennedy Space Center. It does not establish that every reference to Central Florida is absent.

Rockstar’s official destination guide names Vice City, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia and Mount Kalaga. None is identified as an Orlando recreation.

Miami becomes Vice City for launch night

The Miami Heat will take the court as Vice City against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The promotion extends beyond uniforms and a special court. Fictional GTA restaurants Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell have become real arena concessions, while cars from the game are scheduled for display.

According to The Associated Press, Miami-Dade County struck a $975,000 deal to put Vice City signage atop the arena. The Heat said their themed merchandise has attracted orders from 60 countries.

The launch-night event turns the real city that inspired the game into an attraction for fans before they begin exploring its fictional counterpart.

Who are the main characters?

The story follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Rockstar describes a criminal conspiracy that stretches across Leonida after an attempted score goes wrong, forcing the pair to rely on each other.

The developer’s character introductions connect Jason to the Keys and introduce Lucia as recently released from prison.

What time does GTA 6 release in Florida?

Rockstar says digital access begins at midnight local time Thursday, Nov. 19.

For Central Florida, that means 12 a.m. Eastern, immediately after Wednesday night. The game launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Check Rockstar’s official release-time information.

Anticipation extends beyond the game

The launch is also competing for players’ time and entertainment budgets.

Channel 9 previously reported on a survey examining gamers’ plans for the release.

The GameSquare-commissioned survey covered 1,000 full-time U.S. workers who identify as gamers. Its findings describe respondents’ intentions, rather than establishing how many people will actually miss work or change their plans.

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