Guatemalan man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of minor in Florida

OCALA, Fla. — A Guatemalan national has pleaded guilty in federal court after investigators said he tried to meet a minor for sexual activity in Marion County.

Ismael Osbaldo Pedro Tomas, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Federal prosecutors said Pedro Tomas faces a minimum penalty of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, Pedro Tomas communicated online between July 22 and Aug. 11, 2025, with someone he believed was a 13-year-old child.

Prosecutors said the person was actually an undercover detective with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During the conversation, Pedro Tomas discussed sexual activity he wanted to engage in with the minor and discussed exchanging money for sexual activity, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Pedro Tomas later traveled to a predetermined meeting location in Marion County to meet the minor.

Pedro Tomas was arrested when he arrived at the location, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative aimed at combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group